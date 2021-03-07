Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.54 on Friday, reaching $527.04. 1,370,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,185. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

