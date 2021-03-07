Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $106.70. 7,277,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

