Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

