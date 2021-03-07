Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $59.45 on Friday, reaching $2,108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,628. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

