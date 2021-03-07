Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $60.74. 39,511,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,019,055. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.