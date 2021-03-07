Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $713.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $764.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

