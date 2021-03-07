Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. 16,362,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,134. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

