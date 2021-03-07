Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,186,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

