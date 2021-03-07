Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 341,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,722. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

