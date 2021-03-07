Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. 21,310,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,597,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.