Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. 6,149,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,049. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.