Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.90% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 1,963,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,561. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.