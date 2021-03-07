Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00373375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,546 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

