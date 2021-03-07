VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96,110.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 244% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $96,110.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.