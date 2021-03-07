VICI Properties’ (VICI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

