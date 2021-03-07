VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 74,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

VSDA opened at $39.82 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

