VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 41% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and $3.88 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

