Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Market Cap of $348,534.43

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $348,534.43 and approximately $2,376.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 622.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

