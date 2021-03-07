VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. VIDY has a market cap of $10.95 million and $1.26 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

