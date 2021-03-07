Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $61.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.19 million, with estimates ranging from $93.08 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:VIE opened at $52.96 on Friday. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Viela Bio by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

