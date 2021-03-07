Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will announce $8.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year sales of $61.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.19 million, with estimates ranging from $93.08 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIE shares. Guggenheim cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:VIE opened at $52.96 on Friday. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

