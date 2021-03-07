Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VFF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.55 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
