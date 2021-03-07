Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VFF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.55 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

