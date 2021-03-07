VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $308,408.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.