Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852,060 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up 11.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Vipshop worth $60,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,197. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

