Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) versus Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Financial Analysis

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daseke and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.74 billion 0.23 -$307.40 million $0.03 202.00 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,691.85 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -25.04

Virgin Galactic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daseke. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daseke and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Daseke presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Risk and Volatility

Daseke has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daseke beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

