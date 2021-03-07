Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

