Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

