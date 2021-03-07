Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $718.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $681.92 million. Visteon reported sales of $643.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,314,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $15,690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visteon by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

