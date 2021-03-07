Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.25 Million

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce sales of $718.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.92 million to $745.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $643.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.15. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 301,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

