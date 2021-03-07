Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Visteon worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visteon by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.