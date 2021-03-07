Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Vistra worth $55,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Vistra by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

