Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,814,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 5,901,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.6 days.
Viva Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Viva Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.