Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,814,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 5,901,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.6 days.

Viva Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Viva Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

