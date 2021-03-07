Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.41 ($36.95).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

EPA VIV traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €27.60 ($32.47). 2,992,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.26 and its 200-day moving average is €25.58.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

