Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

