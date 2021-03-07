VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VVPR stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

