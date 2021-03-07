VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.41. VMware posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $9.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,704. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

