Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report sales of $317.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $316.51 million. Vonage posted sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

