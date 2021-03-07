VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $426,086.22 and $178.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

