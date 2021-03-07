Vox.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $548,963.18 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $548,963.18 and approximately $202,980.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $122.08 or 0.00244322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00076443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00080878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.00454521 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 8,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,497 tokens. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Token Trading

