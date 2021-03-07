Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VOYA opened at $62.24 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

