W Green Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,193.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $89,071.35 and approximately $31,193.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00771133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00027125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041324 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

