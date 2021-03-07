W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $20.16 on Friday, reaching $399.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,553. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

