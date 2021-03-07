Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

WNC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $931.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

