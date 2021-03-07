Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,588. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

