Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 151,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $61,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

