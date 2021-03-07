Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

