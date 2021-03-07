Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 15,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

