Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $143.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $143.18 million and $9.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00285003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067295 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $966.05 or 0.01933288 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

