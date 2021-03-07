Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,701. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

