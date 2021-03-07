Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,474,567. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.